ANDERSON — The Anderson Museum of Art is offering the public a chance to search for hidden riches while helping the museum do some fundraising.
Intrigued? Good.
for Escape the Museum is a temporary attraction. Its “back story” is that the museum received a letter from an anonymous source asserting that riches were buried in the basement. The letter claims the riches were hidden when the museum was built in the 1900s, when it was first a library.
Teams of two to six will get an hour to find the gold and escape. Think you’re smart enough? We’ll see.
Limited time slots are available from Sept. 24 through Oct. 31. Parties must preregister online by visiting andersonart.org/escape. Prices vary from $100 to $150 per group.
Try it with your family, a group of friends, as a team-building challenge or for a special occasion. Or all of them.
