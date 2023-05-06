INDIANAPOLIS — Unicorn World, an immersive, interactive and themed event for all ages, will come to Indianapolis on May 20-21. The event, which includes a magical forest and animatronic unicorns, will take place at the Indiana Convention Center.
Created and developed by husband-and-wife duo Patrick and Lauren Mines, Unicorn World is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for families to build memories together through themed activities, including the enchanted forest, arts and crafts activities, story time and colorful, life-sized, moving and neighing unicorns.
The Indianapolis event will be the eighth of its kind, including previous events in Houston and Chicago. The Mines plan to take the event across the country this year, including stops in Atlanta, Memphis, Philadelphia and Miami. Other cities also are expected to be added.
Tickets, which are $39 per person and free for children under age 2, are being sold online in advance and will not be available for purchase at the event. To manage event flow and crowd size, time slots must be reserved.
For more information about tickets, time reservations and add-on experiences, visit theunicornworld.com.