MADISON COUNTY — Heart of Indiana United Way (HIUW), in partnership with local community foundations serving Delaware, Henry, Madison and Randolph counties, announces the creation and launch of a new Equity Advancement Fund.
The new mini-grants program is designed to help strengthen and advance equity locally.
These findings drove Heart of Indiana United Way to explore the creation of an Equity Advancement Fund and to reach out to Community Foundations as partners in the effort.
The goal was to create an entry-level grants opportunity to help small, grassroots organizations serving underrepresented communities but which have not applied for funding in the past to easily enter the granting process and build relationships for future funding and capacity-building opportunities.
As part of the new fund’s launch, local community foundations have provided matching dollars to encourage donors to give and maximize the dollars available for equity advancement fund mini-grants. Heart of Indiana United Way is leading the fundraising effort in all five counties it serves.
To donate to the Equity Advancement Fund, visit www.heartofindiana.org/equityfund or text “equityfund” to 41444.
For those interested in being notified once the fund is open for grant requests, visit www.heartofindiana.org/equityadvancementfund and provide your contact information on the link to receive updates.
For more information, contact Heart of Indiana United Way at 765-288-5586.