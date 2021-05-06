United Way Diaper Drive is ongoing
ANDERSON — United Way of Madison County’s annual Community Diaper Drive is ongoing through June 4. The project is a communitywide donation effort, done in partnership with local businesses and organizations, to stock local baby pantries with diapers for struggling families. This year, the Community Diaper Drive will also take place in Delaware, Henry, Randolph and Fayette counties.
Local businesses and organizations partner with United Way by hosting collection boxes at their locations. Some host internal drives among employees and others serve as public collection sites where anyone can stop by and drop off their diaper donations.
Individuals wishing to make a donation in Madison County or Middletown, can drop their diapers at one of the following public collection sites: Cross Lakes Apartments, 1800 Cross Lakes Blvd. – Leasing Office, Anderson; all First Merchants Bank locations in Madison County and Middletown; Elwood Chamber of Commerce, 108 S. Anderson St., Elwood; The Herald Bulletin, 1133 Jackson St., Anderson; The Mommy Movement: open Tuesdays and Thursdays only, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 424 E. 14th St., Anderson; Morales Group, 4530 S. Scatterfield Road, Anderson; Old National Bank, 219 S. Scatterfield and 2312 Charles St., Anderson; Pendleton Community Library, 595 E. Water St., Pendleton; and United Way of Madison County, 205 W. 11th St., Anderson.
Anyone with questions can contact 765-643-7493 for more information.
