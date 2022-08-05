INDIANAPOLIS – Start those vocal warm-ups and grab your mics.
United Way of Central Indiana is hosting a karaoke competition this fall to benefit its ReadUP childhood literacy program.
Registration is now open for soloists and musical groups interested in competing for a spot to perform live at Care-oke on Nov. 9 at Old National Centre in Indianapolis.
The top 12 fundraisers will automatically qualify for the finale, and the remaining performers will be selected at random. Individual performers commit to raising at least $250, and groups commit to raising $500.
The competition is open to singers across the state of all ages. The deadline to register is Oct. 10.
United Way’s ReadUP program sends volunteers into elementary schools across seven counties to read with third graders weekly during the school year. For 15 years, the program has helped students get on track with grade-level literacy.
This will be United Way’s second Care-oke competition. The first was held in October, when nearly two dozen vocalists performed for a crowd of 200 at Old National Centre. The event raised nearly $22,000.
For contest rules and registration, visit uwci.org/careoke.