The Healthcare.gov Marketplace was reopened from Feb. 15 to May 15, which will allow Hoosiers access to comprehensive health care insurance without waiting for later enrollment opportunities.
The majority of Hoosiers who apply will qualify for reduced premium costs that may make a Marketplace plan a very affordable option, according to a press release from the United Way of Madison County.
Overwhelmed, confused or frustrated with getting insured? Covering Kids & Families of United Way of Madison County is here to help.
Now, with hundreds of thousands across Indiana experiencing unemployment, loss of income and the loss of health insurance through their employers, CKF is here to help Hoosier neighbors through this unprecedented time. Hoosiers need health care coverage to get healthy and stay healthy throughout this crisis and beyond.
Appointments with Covering Kids & Families are easy to make. United Way navigator Julie Barton takes appointments for virtual enrollment or in-person in Anderson, Alexandria and Elwood. For an appointment, call 765-608-3062.
Wherever you live in Indiana, CKF navigators can help you sign up for health care coverage. Visit www.ckfindiana.org or call 1-888-975-4CKF.
