ANDERSON — Forty percent of families in Madison County struggle to make ends meet on a weekly basis during normal times.
United Way of Madison County hosts an annual Community Diaper Drive. Residents can make an impact by donating diapers to local baby pantries through Amazon Virtual Diaper Drive Wish List or by dropping a diaper donation off at one of the public collection sites.
All donations will go toward local baby pantries throughout Madison County.
Drop-off sites:
Anderson
• United Way of Madison County, 205 W. 11th St.; Cross Lakes Apartments, 1800 Cross Lakes Blvd. – Leasing Office; First Merchants Bank, 1801 N. Scatterfield Road; First Merchants Bank, 800 Main St., Suite 100; First Merchants Bank, 1526 E. 53rd St.; The Herald Bulletin, 1133 Jackson St.; The Mommy Movement, open Tuesdays and Thursdays only, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 424 E. 14th St.; Morales Group, 4530 S. Scatterfield Road; Old National Bank, 219 S. Scatterfield Road; Old National Bank, 2312 Charles St.
Alexandria
• First Financial Bank, 202 N. Harrison St.; and Alexandria Community Center, 315 S. Harrison St.
Elwood
• Elwood Chamber of Commerce, 108 S. Anderson St.; Elwood Public Library, 1600 Main St.
Lapel
• First Merchants Bank, 1011 N. Main St.
Middletown
• First Merchants Bank, 790 W. Mill St.
Pendleton
• First Merchants Bank, 100 E. State St.; Pendleton Community Library, 595 E. Water St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.