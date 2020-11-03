INDIANAPOLIS — Are you a young talented artist or have a talented artist in your life? This is an awesome opportunity for them to showcase their creative skills.
The theme for the 2020 Young Artist Contest is “Unity." Illustrate this subject by drawing what unity means to you. Let us see your creative powers at work. Your artwork can be realistic or abstract and may include people, animals, events and objects.
This contest, which runs through Nov. 13, is for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Winners will be announced virtually on Nov. 20.
Entries will be judged by Junior Achievement board members on execution of the theme; design; originality; and content.
First-, second- and third-place winners will be selected from elementary, middle and high school divisions.
In addition to the grade level winners, one overall “Best in Show” winner will be selected and featured on the JA website.
Each first-place winner will be featured on a commemorative holiday ornament that will be available for the public to purchase. All participants will receive a certificate of participation.
Proceeds from the Young Artist Contest will benefit Junior Achievement of Central Indiana programs.
Orders for all ornaments will be taken from Nov. 23-Dec. 4 and available for pickup on Dec. 14 at the JA BizTown office or they may be shipped to your home. Ornaments will cost $25 plus shipping.
Upload your high resolution art with the following displayed on your artwork: First name and last name (full name will not be printed on ornament); school (school name will not be printed on ornament); and grade.
Information: email Renea Gates, special events manager, at rgates@jaindy.org.
