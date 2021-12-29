MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank of ECI has announced Tailgate Food Distribution Events for Jan. 4-7.
Grant County, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 10 a.m., at Five Points Mall, 1129 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion.
Delaware County, Thursday, Jan. 6, 10 a.m., at Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave., Muncie.
Madison County, Friday, Jan. 7, 10 a.m., old K-Mart lot, 2811 Nichol Ave., Anderson.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, proof of address or income required.
For more information and resources for local food pantries in your area, visit www.CureHunger.org, or download the app at get.theapp.co/ghrg.
If you are walking up or coming via a vehicle too small to carry a load of food, plan to arrive an hour after the tailgate starts. Parking starts two hours before the tailgate begins.
To ensure the safety of our volunteers, when food is being placed inside of your vehicle, be sure to have an appropriate face covering over your mouth and nose. We recommend having food loaded into your trunk or rear of your vehicle to minimize contact.
