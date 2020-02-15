INDIANAPOLIS — Considering a trip to Mexico, Canada, the Caribbean or Bermuda in the near future? You will now need a U.S. passport at land borders and sea ports of entry to return home.
The Postal Service will hold a passport fair, Saturday at the following offices:
• Fishers, 8500 E. 116th St., 1 to 3 p.m.
• Muncie, 501 W. Memorial Drive, noon to 2 p.m.
• Pendleton, 137 W. State St., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Noblesville, 1900 Pleasant St., 8 to 9 a.m. and noon to 5 p.m.
It costs $145 total for adults (16 years and older) with a separate payment of $35 to the Postal Service for its processing fee, and $110 paid to the State Department for the passport application fee.
For expedited passport service, add $60 for each application, payable to the State Department. In these instances, the applicant will also have overnight (express mail) delivery costs payable to the Postal Service.
In addition to providing the passport application process, the Postal Service will have an employee on hand to take photos, which cost $15.
