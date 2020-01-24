UW award providing books for children in need
ANDERSON — United Way of Madison County is distributing 2,676 books to schools and child care providers across the county and in Middletown as a participant in the successful grant application by the Indiana United Ways, or IUW, to First Book, the nonprofit social enterprise focused on equal access to quality education for children in need.
IUW’s submission was selected for OMG Books Awards: Offering More Great Books to Spark Innovation, a program that will give more than $4.7 million in funding to distribute 1.5 million brand-new books and eBooks to children living in low-income communities in 33 U.S. states and territories.
IUW received $62,000 with $7,075 awarded to support the Madison County program. Through United Way of Madison County’s Born Learning Program, elementary schools and On My Way Pre-K providers will use the award to expand early literacy tools by offering new, high-quality contemporary books to the children they serve.
Awardees are using the funding to select books and eBooks from the First Book Marketplace (www.fbmarketplace.com), that best meet the needs of the children they serve.
Eligible educators, librarians, providers, and others serving children in need can sign up to receive resources from First Book outside of OMG Books Awards at firstbook.org/join.
