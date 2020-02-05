FRANKTON — A Valentine's Meal will be served on Friday, Feb. 14, at the Frankton American Legion.
The menu will include ribeye or chicken breast with baked potato, choice of salad or corn on the cob, choice of cheesecake or brownie. Cost is $25 for two and begins at 5:30 p.m. until gone.
RSVP: Joy at 765-606-6026.
On Saturday, Feb. 15, the annual Sweetheart Dance will take place from 8 p.m. to midnight.
Quincy's Brass will be entertaining. Attendees should bring a favorite snack for the snack table.
