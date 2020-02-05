Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Cloudy this morning with periods of light rain and snow this afternoon. Some sleet may mix in. High 36F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with a mixture of winter precipitation. Low 28F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.