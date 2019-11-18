ANDERSON — The Rangeline Community Center, 1405 Rangeline Road, will host several activities during the upcoming months.
They will have chair yoga every Monday and Thursday at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 18, 21, 25, 28, and Dec. 2, 5, 9, 12, 16, 19, 23 and 26.
Ongoing, the center is open to walkers Monday through Friday from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m.
On Dec. 18, they will host a painting class fundraiser “Snowmen,” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Cost is $20 for members and $30 for nonmembers. There will be free snacks. Call for reservations as class size is limited. 765-215-4289.
All events are open to the public and donations will be accepted.
The center will be closed Nov. 28 for the Thanksgiving holiday and Dec. 24 and 25 for the Christmas holidays.
