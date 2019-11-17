ANDERSON — The Anderson Firefighters Auxiliary will host its eighth Holiday Extravaganza Mart from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the FOFF Lodge behind Station 8, 105 1/2 W. 53rd St.
There will be several vendors for Christmas shopping including jewelry, candy, dip and food products, kitchen items, books and toys including Tupperware, Scentsy, Tastefully Simple, Colorstreet Nails, Mary Kay, Pampered Chef, Bling Bling It’s Girl Thing, Paparazzi, and several handcrafted items from Presley Rose Designs, Desi’s Designs, Tobi’s Crafts and Deb’s Thymeless Keepsakes.
Pork Paradise will also be available to purchase food items for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
All proceeds help to defer costs for support to the department during working fires wherein the auxiliary provides food and rehab along with dry gloves and socks, retirees dinners and the department’s kids annual Christmas party.
Information: Debbie Condon at 765-606-4895 and leave a message or email at dtc917@aol.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.