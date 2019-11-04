ANDERSON — The St. Vincent Anderson Hospital Victoria Guild will host its 48th annual Christmas Corner Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday in the cafeteria at St. Vincent Anderson, 2015 Jackson St.
The market will feature gift items, clothing, and decorations from the hospital gift shop, as well as goods from many new local vendors. This year’s theme is “The Spirit of Christmas.”
A large bake sale, a mainstay of the Guild’s Christmas Corner, will offer homemade cakes, cookies, candy, pies, and holiday breads. The Victoria Guild florists have also prepared a wide variety of wreaths to sell. In addition, the Guild will be introducing its new Victoria’s Resale Boutique.
The Guild has expanded its raffle to include a wide variety of prizes. Tickets are available through the hospital gift shops and will be sold the day of the bazaar. The drawing will take place at 5:45 p.m. and individuals do not need to be present to win.
Valet parking will be available for attendees at the main and emergency room hospital entrances from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday.
For more information call 765-646-8280.
