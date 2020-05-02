NOBLESVILLE — Aspire Indiana Health announces Gatherings — Aspire Community Support, a free program of virtual community support meetings.
These are regular hour-long video meetings open to people where they can receive information about the pandemic and discuss what they and their loved ones are going through.
These are not therapy sessions but peer support meetings where Hoosiers can share their experiences, listen to those of others, give/receive support and obtain information related to COVID-19.
The first Gatherings will be Saturday from 2 to 3 p.m. Going forward the schedule will be:
Tuesdays, noon to 1 p.m.
Thursdays, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Saturdays, 2 to 3 p.m.
Anyone who wants to join Gatherings just has to call 1-318-433-2050 and enter the PIN number: 766 943 819# during one of the scheduled sessions. Each will be moderated by Aspire mental health experts to facilitate the discussion and keep it on appropriate topics.
Gatherings are conducted by video via Google Meet but participants have the option to turn their camera off if they have privacy concerns.
