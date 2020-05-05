ANDERSON — United Way of Madison County has hosted its annual Community Diaper Drive each May since 2014, with the goal of helping to provide much-needed diapers to baby pantries across the entire county and Middletown.
Traditionally, the Community Diaper Drive partners with local businesses and churches to collect diapers. This year due to COVID-19, the Diaper Drive has gone virtual, and is ongoing through May 31.
Diapers are one of the most expensive ongoing costs for struggling families with little ones. Now with the financial impact of COVID-19 on those families, it is easy to realize that they will have to rely on local baby pantries to help them meet their diaper needs.
Last year’s Diaper Drive distributed over 33,000 diapers to nine different baby pantries in Anderson, Alexandria, Frankton, Lapel and Elwood. One hundred percent of donations this year will also go toward those local baby pantries.
To purchase diapers virtually on United Way’s Diaper Drive Wish List on Amazon at https://amzn.to/2Soc1kO, simply pick from the wish list, pay online and the diapers will be delivered to United Way for distribution to local baby pantries.
Information: 765-643-7493.
