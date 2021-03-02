ANDERSON — First Friday art walks, sponsored by Anderson Art Alliance, have been held in downtown Anderson since June 2018. Due to the pandemic, in-person First Fridays have been put on hold.
According to Evan Williams, board member and artist at A Town Center, “Artists are still working, and we wanted to find a way to showcase their pieces. We know the community misses First Fridays, and we wanted to come up with a way to bring them back. The virtual format we have set up on Facebook Live and Instagram features artists on the half-hour throughout First Friday evenings, then we continue throughout the following week to feature each artist.”
Virtual art shows will take place the first Friday of the month on A Town Center’s Facebook and Instagram pages, from 5 to 8 p.m. Visit facebook.com/Atowncenter or Instagram.com/atowncenter1206/ to learn more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.