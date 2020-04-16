INDIANAPOLIS — Instead of working on the frontline at state parks these days, interpretive naturalists are working online.
As a result, at-home “park visitors” who are unable to enjoy state park features interpreters normally provide, like in-person nature hikes and programs, can enjoy virtual hikes, presentations, and live streaming programs from their homes.
Topics include wildflower walks, nature talks, live captive animal feedings, history programs, craft tutorials, preschool programs, property tours, and more. Program length ranges from five to 50 minutes.
Upcoming virtual programs can be found at calendar.dnr.IN.gov. Locate them by typing “Virtual” in the Keyword Search. You can also go to stateparks.IN.gov and click next to the turtle photo on “Find a Virtual Program.” All state parks virtual programs are listed together at stateparks.IN.gov/10352.htm.
More programs are added every day, so keep checking in.
