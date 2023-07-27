INDIANAPOLIS — Head to the Indiana State Fair this Friday through Aug. 20 and make the Natural Resources Building and its surroundings your prime destination.
DNR will loosely tie into this year’s overall fair theme, basketball, by focusing on outdoor recreation. Fairgoers can test their skills at the Indiana Conservation Officers’ Pellet Gun Range, and kids age 5-17 can try their luck at the Fishin’ Pond, which is next to the building.
Volunteers are still needed at the Fishin’ Pond to help children fish, prepare poles, register anglers, and guide guests. Volunteers receive a free T-shirt, fair admission and parking for their days of service. Register at www.in.gov/dnr/places-to-go/events/dnr-at-the-state-fair/dnr-state-fair-fishin-pond.
At the amphitheater, which is also next to the building, check out the live reptiles at 10 a.m. and a live birds of prey program at 4:30 p.m., scheduled for every day of the fair. More programs will be offered at the amphitheater and on the building’s front porch. Updates, schedules, and more are at dnr.IN.gov/statefair.
Building hours run from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, excluding Mondays and Tuesdays, when the fair is closed.