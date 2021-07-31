INDIANAPOLIS — The Natural Resources Building is the place to be during the Indiana State Fair through Aug. 22.
Excluding Mondays and Tuesdays in the DNR Building, located in the northwest area of the fairgrounds, the Natural Resources Building offers information on all things DNR in air-conditioned comfort.
While visiting inside, visitors can pick up the latest guidebooks on recreation, fishing, hunting and trapping, along with manuals on boating, off-road vehicles, and more.
Outside the building is the Fishin’ Pond, where children ages 5-17 can fish for free on Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 4 to 7 p.m.
Outside at the amphitheater, which is next to the Natural Resources Building, visitors can check out live reptiles at 10 a.m. every day of the fair, and on Thursdays through Sundays at 4:30 p.m. visitors can watch the live birds of prey program.
While shopping inside the building’s Mother Nature’s Mercantile, you can get an exclusive special deal on Outdoor Indiana magazine that is available only to State Fair attendees. Simply buy a subscription at the cash register, and you will be handed the current July/August issue.
A one- or two-year subscription ($15 or $28, respectively) will start with the September/October issue, so you will be getting one issue free.
Updates on these activities and more can be found at dnr.IN.gov/statefair.
