ANDERSON — Anderson Madison County Visitors Bureau has awarded the first grants since that program’s reinstatement after a nine-year hiatus
Anderson University Musical Theatre was awarded $4,000 toward its upcoming production of “Seussical the Musical,” and the Sertoma Club received $2,500 toward its annual Mayor’s Cup Grand Prix.
Also, the bureau is accepting applications for grants to be awarded for the second quarter of 2022. Organizations having events in Madison County in April through June are eligible for consideration.
Applications will be accepted through Feb. 18, 2022. Award decisions will be made March 16; awards will be disbursed March 25.
Funds also will be distributed at the beginning of July and October for events during the third and fourth quarters.
Applications may be found online at www.VisitAndersonMadisonCounty.com or may be picked up at the bureau, 6335 S. Scatterfield Road, Anderson.
Grants aim to improve the quality of life for county residents and those outside of Madison County, help all experience events in the county’s communities and contribute to the economy.
