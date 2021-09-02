PENDLETON — The South Madison Visual Art Show will be on display at Gallery 119 from Sept. 3-29.
Winners of the show will be announced at the First Friday event from 6-8:30 p.m. Sept. 3. Prize money will be awarded to Best of Show, $250; second place, $150; and Peoples Choice, $100.
The public is invited to attend and vote for People’s Choice.
Other times to view the show are during the gallery's regular hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The gallery is at 119 W. State St., Pendleton.
The exhibit has been made possible through South Madison Community Foundation Arts Fund. The fund was established by the children of Robert E. and Vinetta Airman Wills in honor of their mother and is hosted by the local Tri Kappa chapter.
The fund recognizes people with artistic talent in South Madison County (Adams, Creek, Green and Stoney Creek townships).
