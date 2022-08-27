PENDLETON — The South Madison Visual Arts Show will be held from Sept. 2-28 at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St., Pendleton. First Friday is Sept. 2 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.; the public is welcome. Regular gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
Entrants must be at least 21 years of age and a resident of Fall Creek, Stony Creek, Adams or Green townships at the time of the exhibit. Entries are due by Aug. 31.
Awards for the show will be $250 for Best in Show; second place, $150; and $100 for People’s Choice. Lori Lunsford will be the judge for the event.
This exhibit has been made possible through the South Madison Community Foundation Arts Fund. This fund was established by the children of Robert E. and Vinetta A. Wills in honor of their mother, Vinetta Aiman Wills, and is hosted by the local Tri Kappa chapter. The purpose of the fund is to recognize people with artistic talent through monetary reward and public recognition.
This adult exhibit is phase two in the implementation of this purpose. The fund has offered monetary awards to winners of the Pendleton Heights High School Senior Art Show for the past 16 years.
For information concerning the fund, contact SMCF at 765-778-8444 or southmadisonfoundation.org. For additional information, interested persons may contact Gallery 119 at 765-778-0986.