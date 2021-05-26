YORKTOWN — LifeStream Services is seeking volunteers to make friendly calls to older adults who are experiencing feelings of loneliness and social isolation.
The Friendly Caller program matches a volunteer with an older adult based on similar interest so the two may enjoy simple conversation over the phone.
Loneliness and social isolation in older adults is linked to a number of serious health conditions and an increased risk of developing dementia. These issues may be exacerbated during the pandemic.
A simple conversation on the phone can go a long way toward improving the quality of life for older adults who are feeling lonely or simply need someone to talk to.
Friendly Caller volunteers must be at least 18 years of age and enjoy talking on the phone and having conversation.
Those interested in volunteering as a Friendly Caller can sign up by filling out the volunteer application online at lifestreaminc.org/support/volunteer, or contact Laura Bray, volunteer services administrator, at 765-759-3372 or lbray@lifestreaminc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.