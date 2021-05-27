ALEXANDRIA — Every May the staff and volunteers at Owens Memorial Services place American flags on the graves of our veterans at Park View Cemetery. A different group of volunteers does the same at the IOOF Cemetery.
It is a stirring sight to see the large number of men and women in the community who served our country in the armed forces — Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard.
This Memorial Day – Monday, May 31 – the people responsible for decorating those graves would like to honor veterans in a special way and spur the community to a new day — a spring awakening.
All are welcome to join a walk/parade including current and past military service personnel as well as families walking in remembrance of all who have gone before us.
The walk/parade will begin at 11 a.m., staging at the Alexandria Community Center no earlier than 10 a.m. Participants can walk, bike or ride (car, truck, golf cart, etc.) down Harrison Street to Sixth Street, making a left turn. The group will cross Indiana 9 and the walk/parade will end between the cemeteries.
For more information or to be a part of the walk/parade, contact Dennis and Liz Pickering at liznpick@yahoo.com.
