ANDERSON — The annual Walk a Mile in My Shoes will be Saturday, March 5, at Reardon Auditorium on the Anderson University campus.
Doors open at 9 a.m. for registration; there will be a short inspirational presentation at 9:45 a.m. The walk begins immediately after and will include a police and fire truck escort. The walk will be one mile from Reardon to The Christian Center.
CATS buses will be available to transport walkers back to their cars. There will be refreshments at both sites, along with music and awards.
All proceeds will go to provide services including food, job training, clothing and shelter to struggling families and individuals in the community.
Participating in Walk a Mile in My Shoes Anderson will help The Christian Center raise awareness and vitally needed funds to bring a brighter day to neighbors in need.
Register as an individual or join a team by going online at www.thechristiancenter.org/walk/ or by calling Lauren at 765-623-7804.
For questions or to set up your team, email Lauren at Events@thechristiancenter.org.
