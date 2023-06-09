ANDERSON — Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. and the Anderson Police Department will host the first of several APD Block Parties throughout this summer at Walnut Park, 1730 Walnut St., on Saturday, June 10, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Officers will be providing a free hot dog lunch with chips and water. Safety vehicles and fire trucks will be present for kids to explore, and the APD will have police resources for visitors to check out, including SWAT gear, the police drone, the police robot and K9 police teams.
Anderson firefighters will also attend, providing the opportunity to check out the driver’s seat of a fire truck or try spraying the fire hose.
Giveaways for young visitors include fire hats, activity booklets, badges, and novelties from visiting non-profit booths representing several local community services. Nonprofits, including the Anderson Public Library, Firefly, and Juvenile Rehabilitation, will share information about summer safety, programming, and events available.
Children can also enjoy playing on fun inflatables or spending time with the animals in the petting zoo.
This year, the APD will partner with Second Harvest Food Bank to provide dry food goods for those in need.