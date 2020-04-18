WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue Extension will offer the "“I Am Moving, I Am Learning (IMIL)" webinar series. IMIL is a research-based program for child care professionals and guardians to learn how to prevent or reduce obesity in children ages 5 and younger.
The webinar series shares how to increase physical activity, improve planned child movement activities and promote healthy food choices.
The schedule is as follows:
• April 22 – Moderate to Vigorous Physical Activity with Meagan Brothers, Vanderburgh County Extension director.
• April 29 – Nutrition with Allison Hillis, Howard County Purdue Extension educator – health and human sciences.
• May 6 – Staff Wellness and Engaging Staff with Kelsie Muller, Benton County Extension director.
• May 13 – Resources and Enhancements with Meagan Brothers, Vanderburgh County Extension director.
Listen to the series from 1 to 2 p.m. EDT every Wednesday. Participants also can call in at 312-626-6799 and enter the meeting ID: 195 167 124. Training certificates will be issued after the completion of each session.
