FAIRMOUNT — Actor James Dean would have turned 89 on Feb. 8. To celebrate the late actor's birth date, there will be two James Dean dinner get-togethers this weekend.
On Friday evening at 6:30, Dean fans will gather at Payne’s restaurant in Gas City for dinner and conversation. Payne’s has a full menu of dinner entrées, sandwiches, salads and soups.
The celebration will continue Saturday at Bad Dad Brewery in Fairmount at 6:30 p.m. Bad Dad has a large selection of home-brewed beer, and was recently voted the best brewery in Indiana.
The James Dean Gallery is open every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and The Fairmount Historical Museum will be open on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
