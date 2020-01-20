MADISON — The Winter Weekend Getaway at Clifty Inn on Jan. 24-26 kicks off activities celebrating Clifty Falls State Park’s 100th anniversary.
When Indiana State Parks’ full-time naturalist service began, the naturalists were known for hosting two- to three-day “getaway” events, and today’s interpretive naturalists are bringing back this special weekend to celebrate this park’s centennial birthday.
The weekend starts with a Live Birds of Prey program on Friday night. Saturday will include a caravan tour to see the park’s four main waterfalls, a winter wildlife hike, and programs on mushrooms and fossils. The event concludes on Sunday with a bird hike and winter luminary workshop. Throughout the weekend there will be time to enjoy Clifty Inn’s food, socialize, and enjoy downtown Madison.
Advance registration is required by calling the park naturalist at 812-273-0609. There is a $2/person fee for the Live Birds of Prey program and a $5 fee for the luminary workshop. All other programs are free.
Rooms at the Clifty Inn can be reserved for $69 per night plus tax by calling 877-563-4371 and using Group Code 0124WW.
Clifty Falls State Park is at 2221 Clifty Drive, Madison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.