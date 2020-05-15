MUNCIE — The Muncie Makers Market will be open from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, and on May 23, in the White River Plaza, 2100 W. White River Blvd.
The market will continue to be open every Saturday to stabilize and resupply the local food chain, to help the community deal with social distancing, and to keep important local food businesses going, a representative said in a press release.
As such, their Growers and Makers will vend food and health/sanitation supplies only until further notice, gloved and masked, from the backs of their vehicles spaced apart. Their volunteers will guide shoppers to drive along and buy through their passenger window without getting out of their cars.
Join them on Facebook and Instagram
