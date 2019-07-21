NEW CASTLE — The Westminster Community Center in New Castle is a “life pantry.” Beyond food and clothing, they provide important answers and connections, helping people discover the joy of generosity.
The center is hosting its first golf outing. Participants can choose to form a team of four and play a round of golf or simply attend to support Westminster Community Center. Additionally, there are opportunities for corporate sponsorship and hole sponsors.
The golf outing will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, at Memorial Park in New Castle.
Along with golf, there will be a silent auction as well as contests such as an award for the longest drive. Registered teams will receive lunch and snacks, a shirt, and access to a golf cart. Golf clubs will not be provided. Registration is capped at 18 teams and 72 players.
For more information about the golf outing, call Thomas Oakes at 765-524-0695; or visit the Westminster Community Center Facebook page.
