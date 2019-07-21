Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 92F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 70F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.