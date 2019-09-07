NOBLESVILLE — Noblesville will celebrate its silver anniversary of improving the health of the White River from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 14, during the 25th annual Hamilton County White River Cleanup.
The day will kick off at 8 a.m. with participants checking in at the Moose Lodge, 950 Field Drive, and will work to remove trash from the river until approximately noon. A second cleanup site location is available at the 116th Street boat launch, 6100 Wapihani Drive, in Fishers.
Individuals and groups that would like to volunteer should register in advance at www.whiterivercleanup.org. Children under 15 years old must be accompanied by an adult. A limited number of canoes will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
"Thanks to the cleanup, 424 tons of debris was removed from 1995 to 2018. The cleanup has been so successful that the city has seen a significant decline in trash the past few years,” said organizer Tim Stottlemyer.
Lunch and water will be provided, along with gloves, trash bags and other supplies. Participants are asked to wear sturdy shoes and gloves and plan to get dirty. The White River Cleanup is a multi-community event that beautifies the water from Claire Dam down to 96th Street.
