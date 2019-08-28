FORTVILLE — The Fortville Church of the Nazarene will host its 13th annual Wild Game Dinner on Saturday, Sept. 14.
Typical & Non-Typical Deer Scoring will take place from 2 to 5 p.m.; from 4 to 5 p.m., the doors open with activities, vendors and appetizers,
At 5 p.m., there will be a carry-in dinner with door prizes and a special speaker and mini-concert at 7 p.m.
No tickets are necessary; however, donations will be accepted.
Special speaker this year is Paul Walerczek. He is also known as “Pastor Paul” and is the founder of Without Excuse Ministries. A mini-concert will be given by Randy Gross of Knightstown, and his band.
Everyone is asked to bring a side dish in a disposable container.
Following the program at 7 p.m., several prizes will be given. Ages 16 and above can be entered for firearm giveaways. Sixteen- and 17-year-olds must have guardian present to take ownership. All firearms will be processed legally according to state and federal laws. Must be present at time of giveaway to receive prize.
Information: Mike at 317-903-0072 or the church office at 317-485-6443. The church is at 701 S. Maple St., Fortville.
