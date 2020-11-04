ANDERSON — “The Wild Wilderness” exhibition opens Friday, with an opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St.
The exhibition will feature Hoosier wildlife artist Anthony J. Padgett, North Carolina wildlife artist Michael Bedoian, and local award-winning artist Patrick Kluesner.
Wildlife taxidermy, on loan from exhibition partner Mounds State Park, will also be on display. The exhibition will run through Dec. 23.
Bedoian and Kluesner will be offering classes during the exhibition. Beginning Oil Painting will be held on Saturday, from 1 to 4 p.m. with Bedoian ($50); Palette Knife Painting with Kluesner is scheduled for Nov. 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. ($50). Preregistration is required through the AMOA website, andersonart.org/adult-classes-workshops/
Savannah Lundgren, Mounds State Park naturalist, and Ken Hanauer of Indiana Department of Fish and Wildlife will be at the museum from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday to give a presentation and answer your questions.
Families are encouraged to visit the museum on Saturday, Nov. 14, for a free Family Fun Day from 1 to 4 p.m. The event, co-hosted by Mounds State Park, will offer hands-on activities for children, open discussion about local wildlife, and wildlife-themed art activities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.