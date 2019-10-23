LOGO19 Good Morning.jpg

PENDLETON — Winners of Gallery 119's first show celebrating three-dimensional art have been announced.

The "On & Off the Wall-3D Show" continues through Oct. 30.

Winners

• 1st Place – Tracy Davidson, necklace photo 

• 2nd Place - Karen Zane, basket 

• 3rd Place – George Harris, “A Light In The Wood” 

• People’s Choice and Honorable Mention – Mariella Axline, "Frozen by Moonlight" 

Honorable Mention

• Tamara Magers, "Figure Study-Contraposto" 

• Tracy Davidson, "Midnight Moon" 

• Brenda Jarrett, "Dr. Plague" mask

Gallery 119 is located in downtown Pendleton at 119 W. State St. Regular business hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

