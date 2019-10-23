PENDLETON — Winners of Gallery 119's first show celebrating three-dimensional art have been announced.
The "On & Off the Wall-3D Show" continues through Oct. 30.
Winners
• 1st Place – Tracy Davidson, necklace photo
• 2nd Place - Karen Zane, basket
• 3rd Place – George Harris, “A Light In The Wood”
• People’s Choice and Honorable Mention – Mariella Axline, "Frozen by Moonlight"
Honorable Mention
• Tamara Magers, "Figure Study-Contraposto"
• Tracy Davidson, "Midnight Moon"
• Brenda Jarrett, "Dr. Plague" mask
Gallery 119 is located in downtown Pendleton at 119 W. State St. Regular business hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
