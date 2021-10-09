PENDLETON — The Pendleton Artists Society has announced the winners of its Pendleton Past and Present Show at their First Friday event on Oct. 2.
Carl Schafer from Gordy Fine Art and Framing Company in Muncie was the judge for the event. The show will continue through Nov. 3 at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St., during business hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
Awards for first place: $75, 2nd place $40, 3rd place $30 and Peoples Choice $20.
Winners:
First place: Judy Crist with “Quiet Time on Fall Creek,” watercolor
Second place: Katy Burke with “House on Parker Hill,” watercolor
Third place: John Erwin with “Shirley Memorial Swing,” mixed media
People’s Choice: Aaron McDermott with “Falls Pass Overpass,” infared photography
There is also a special bicentennial exhibit of artists from near and far with strong Pendleton connections representing Pendleton’s visual art history called “Pendleton’s Art Legacy.”
This exhibit is being held along with the “Pendleton Past and Present Show” through Nov. 3 at Gallery 119.
