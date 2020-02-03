PENDLETON — The Pendleton Artists Society will be having its Winter Art Show from Feb. 7-March 4 at Gallery 119. First Friday is Feb. 7 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
The public is invited to come for hors d’oeuvres, see the show, meet the artists and vote for their favorite artwork for a People’s Choice award. Artwork by artist Gini Deaton will be featured during the show.
Judge for the show will be Myron Cochran, a photography and jewelry teacher at Pike High School in Indianapolis. He is also the department chair for the visual arts and academy leader for the Visual Arts and Communication Academy. Cochran enjoys the challenge of night and low-light photography. He works in the darkroom and with digital media.
A resident of Anderson, Cochran has a jewelry studio at East Side Arts and works primarily with metal enamels.
The show is sponsored by Tim and Julie Schnepp of Remax/Legacy.
Gallery 119 is located in downtown Pendleton at 119 W. State St. Regular business hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
