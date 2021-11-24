ANDREWS — Salamonie Lake will host a three-day Winter Forest Camp for ages 7-13 on Dec. 29-31 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Salamonie Interpretive Center in the Lost Bridge West State Recreation Area.
The program will include hikes, building, practicing teamwork and cooperation, deepening social skills and making connections to increase children’s responsibility as stewards of the Earth. The entire class time will be outdoors, no matter the weather, so children attending should dress appropriately.
There will be two sessions each day. The program fee for the package of six sessions is $35 per child; each additional sibling is $30 if registered by Dec. 6. After Dec. 6, the price is $45 per child and $40 for each additional sibling.
Advance registration is required, and space is limited.
Register by calling Upper Wabash Interpretive Services at 260-468-2127.
For information about other Upper Wabash programs, see https://www.in.gov/dnr/state-parks/programs/nature-centers/upper-wabash-interpretive-services/
Upper Wabash Interpretive Services is at 3691 New Holland Road, Andrews, 46702.
