PENDLETON — The Pendleton Artists Society announced the winners of its Winter Show, which will continue at Gallery 119 during regular business hours, Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through March 2.

The gallery is located at 119 W. State St.

Judge for the event was Myron Cochran. First- through third-place winners received $50, $30 and $20, respectively.

Winners

First place: Lynn Rockwell for "Golden Sky" watercolor 

Second place: Don Saxon for "Frosted Leaves" photography

Third place: George Harris for "Self Portrait" pencil and watercolor  

People's Choice: Xander King for "Mona Peter" acrylic  

Merit Awards

Katy Burke for "Watching You" oil

Barry Gary for "Skeletons of the Past" acrylic

Brenda Morris-Jarrett for "Morning Fog" photography

Kathy King for "Untitled" watercolor

Cathy Parker for "Country Crocks" acrylic on wood

Honorable Mentions

Tamara Magers/Lori Johnson for "Tommy Sleeps" acrylic

Rita Greesaman for "Sassy Egret" oil

Judy Crist for "Fun On The Beach" watercolor

Lori Boram for "Dolphin Boy" acrylic

Matt Blanchfield for "We Have To Talk" acrylic.

