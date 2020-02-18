PENDLETON — The Pendleton Artists Society announced the winners of its Winter Show, which will continue at Gallery 119 during regular business hours, Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through March 2.
The gallery is located at 119 W. State St.
Judge for the event was Myron Cochran. First- through third-place winners received $50, $30 and $20, respectively.
Winners
First place: Lynn Rockwell for "Golden Sky" watercolor
Second place: Don Saxon for "Frosted Leaves" photography
Third place: George Harris for "Self Portrait" pencil and watercolor
People's Choice: Xander King for "Mona Peter" acrylic
Merit Awards
Katy Burke for "Watching You" oil
Barry Gary for "Skeletons of the Past" acrylic
Brenda Morris-Jarrett for "Morning Fog" photography
Kathy King for "Untitled" watercolor
Cathy Parker for "Country Crocks" acrylic on wood
Honorable Mentions
Tamara Magers/Lori Johnson for "Tommy Sleeps" acrylic
Rita Greesaman for "Sassy Egret" oil
Judy Crist for "Fun On The Beach" watercolor
Lori Boram for "Dolphin Boy" acrylic
Matt Blanchfield for "We Have To Talk" acrylic.
