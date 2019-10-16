ANDERSON — The Women of Trinity Episcopal Church will host the annual Harvest Fest Luncheon and Bazaar on Friday, Oct. 25, in the church parish hall, 1030 Brown/Delaware St., from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
It will feature Chicken Bazaar, a chicken casserole made with chicken breast topped with herb stuffing, green beans and homemade cranberry salad.
Cost of the luncheon is $10. Carryout is available.
A silent auction will include a miniature hand-carved wooden Indian Maiden by Anri, the master woodcarver of Italy, and many more figurines.
Trinity’s Kitchen will feature a selection of pies, homemade frozen noodles, and a variety of soups and casseroles.
The Yum-Yum Tree, introduced in the 1970s, is well-named for homemade candies, baked goods, jellies, jams and snack items, such as an original recipe party-mix.
The Bazaar features items created by the artists of the church, including jewelry, artwork, ornaments, gift baskets and hand-crafted items. The hours for the Bazaar, Yum-Yum Tree and Trinity’s Kitchen will continue until 4 p.m.
Proceeds from the Harvest Fest are dedicated to education and other outreach projects.
