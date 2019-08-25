ANDERSON — The Anderson Museum of Art’s Women’s League will host its first meeting to start the League’s 2019-2020 season on Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 10 a.m.
Program books will be passed out to the 30+ women who have already paid their membership fees. Their information was updated in the new book.
Sharon Wolfe will talk about the group’s new focus for the year, hands-on help to the museum.
The program, “Behind the Curtain: A Look at our Permanent Collection,” will be given by the museum’s Stephanie Michaels. She will explain how the museum acquired certain items and give a brief history of each.
Information: 765-734-1495.
Send items for the Good Morning feature to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.