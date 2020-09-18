ANDERSON — The Anderson Museum of Art Women’s League will host its monthly meeting at the museum, 32 W. 10th St., at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The program is “Watercolors,” presented by Judy Crist.
AMOA Women’s League meetings are held on the fourth Wednesday of the month at 10 a.m. at the museum. The group is open to all women who are interested in supporting the group’s mission of increasing the effectiveness of the Anderson Museum of Art as a cultural center.
Annual membership dues are $20.
To learn more about the group visit https://andersonart.org/womens-league/.
New AMOA hours: Monday and Tuesday, closed; Wednesday through Friday, noon to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.