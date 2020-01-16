ANDERSON — An educational workshop titled “Managing Health Care Expenses in Retirement: What Baby Boomers Need to Know About Medicare and Long-Term Care” is scheduled at 5:45 p.m. Jan. 30, at the Anderson Public Library, Delaware Room, 111 E. 12th St.
In a survey, nearly three-quarters of boomers (72%) did not know that most Americans on Medicare pay premiums, copays and deductibles. One in 7 thought Medicare was free. Only 14% knew that Medicare does not cover long-term care.
This educational workshop will cover the following:
• How Medicare enrollment periods work — and what you need to do to avoid late-enrollment penalties.
• How much you can expect to pay in health care costs after going onto Medicare.
• How Medicare works with private insurance to provide comprehensive coverage.
• Why most people pay too much for private insurance and how you can avoid excess costs.
• Why you must plan for higher health care costs in retirement — including the possibility of needing long-term care.
No specific insurance or investment products will be discussed.
Seating is limited and reservations are recommended. People may reserve space by calling Lavelle Financial at 765-374-4736.
