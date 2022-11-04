ANDREWS — Salamonie Lake Nature Center’s Interpretive Center will show how to identify native plants during winter season at 1 p.m. Nov. 12.
Discover other methods of identification beyond looking at foliage. The workshop is expected to last about three hours.
Speaker Jake Wyatt will share his knowledge of native plant species. Wyatt, an Indiana Master Naturalist, is a Huntington County native whose hobby and passion for native versus ornamental species covers many years.
There will be an introductory presentation about using a dichotomous key — especially during winter months — and learn why supporting native plants is important in today’s environment.
There will be hands-on learning while viewing native plants outdoors in their natural habitats.
Dress for the weather. There will be some walking to locate plants. There also will be caravaning to locations within Lost Bridge West.
Cost is $10 per person. Space is limited.
Advance registration is required by calling 260-468-2127.
This workshop is supported by Indiana DNR and Upper Wabash Invasive Networks (UWIN). Upper Wabash Interpretive Services is at 3691 S. New Holland Road, Andrews.
Information: visit Facebook.com/UpperWabash or https://on.IN.gov/salamonielake.