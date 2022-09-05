ANDREWS — Are you interested in attracting pollinators to your yard? On Sept. 11, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Salamonie Interpretive Center, participants will learn how to identify native plants essential to Indiana pollinators.
The workshop is expected to last at least two hours and will be held rain or shine.
The speaker will be Jake Wyatt, who will share his knowledge of native plant species. Wyatt, an Indiana Master Naturalist, is a Huntington County native whose hobby and passion for native and ornamental species covers many years.
Dress for the weather, as there will be some walking to locate plants. There also willbe caravaning to locations within Lost Bridge West.
Cost is $10 per person. Space is limited. Advance registration is required by calling 260-468-2127.
Upper Wabash Interpretive Services is at 3691 S. New Holland Road, Andrews.
For more information on other UWIS programs, visit Facebook.com/UpperWabash or https://on.IN.gov/salamonielake.
