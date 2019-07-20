ANDERSON — An educational workshop titled "Savvy IRA Planning for Boomers" has been scheduled for 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, at Anderson Public Library, Delaware Room (third floor), 111 E. 12th St., Anderson.
IRA planning is a complex process. The decisions baby boomers make now can have a tremendous impact on their overall retirement plan.
Baby boomers are asking:
• What type of retirement account is right for me?
• Can I still contribute to a retirement account and if so, how much?
• When do I need to take withdrawals and how much do I have to take?
• How are my IRA withdrawals taxed?
• How does my IRA fit into my overall plan?
To help attendees better understand IRA planning, this workshop will cover:
• Seven strategies for savvy IRA planning.
• Six rollover options for your retirement plan funds.
• Three common required minimum distribution mistakes.
• The difference between indirect and direct rollovers.
• How to coordinate IRA planning with overall retirement, estate, tax, education, Social Security and financial plans.
• 3 different options for spousal IRA beneficiaries.
Seating is limited and reservations are recommended. Reservations: Philip Lavelle at 765-374-4736.
