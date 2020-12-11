ANDERSON — Each year, millions of Americans come together to remember the fallen, honor those who serve and their families, and teach the next generation about the value of freedom.
National Wreaths Across America Day is Saturday, Dec. 19. Local services will be held at noon at The Gardens at Willowrest Place, located behind Loose Funeral Home.
This year’s theme is “Be An American Worth Fighting For.”
This year’s theme came from a keynote address made by Staff Sgt. Daniel Strong during the 2018 escort to Arlington welcome stop at Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical School in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.
As an infantryman in the United States Marine Corps, he lost 18 Marines during his service, three were his friends when he was a lance corporal, six as their squad leader and the remaining nine as their platoon sergeant. Each affected Strong in a unique way as he witnessed firsthand what true sacrifice was and experienced the ripple effect it has on all involved.
