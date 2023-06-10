COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine — Wreaths Across America (WAA) is announcing the addition of a new Flag Day lesson plans to its TEACH program, which provides free access to curriculum and educational resources for all.
Flag Day is celebrated June 14 and commemorates the adoption of the flag of the United States.
The new lesson plans, which have been designed for all grade levels and learning abilities, have an objective for civic ideals and practices.
The WAA TEACH program helps serve professional and amateur educators by acting as a conduit to share established curriculum materials from like-minded partner organizations.
Additionally, WAA develops original curricula — like the new Flag Day materials — to help educators in their efforts to provide quality learning experiences for their students.
To learn more or download lesson plans from WAA’s TEACH program, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/teach.
This year, National Wreaths Across America Day is Saturday, Dec. 16. It is a free event and open to all people.
For more information on how to volunteer locally or sponsor a wreath for an American hero, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.